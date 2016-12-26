 Top
    Trump to cancel about 70% of Obama's decrees

    Gingrich emphasized that such action requires «a small legal registration»

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Newly elected President of the United States, Donald trump intends to cancel about 70 percent of the Executive orders signed by Barack Obama. Report informs, Former speaker of the US Congress Newt Gingrich said in an interview with Fox News TV channel.

    According to Gingrich emphasized that such action requires «a small legal registration».

    Separately, he referred to Obama initiated the reform in the health sector, at the time caused the sharp criticism of the Republicans.

