Trump to deliver State of the Union on February 5

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump will deliver an annual message to Congress on February 5, Report informs citing the Kommersant.

The White House published a response to a letter from the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi, which proposed this date.

In his annual address, the US President states his assessment of the situation in the country and describes the upcoming legislative initiatives. As a rule, he addresses the Congress in January.

Notably, earlier, Pelosi refused Trump the opportunity to speak in Congress until the situation is resolved on the shutdown. Later, US President agreed to resume the work of the Federal government, which suspended its work more than a month ago.