    Trump: Tillerson lacks mental abilities for post of Secretary of State

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ / Rex Tillerson lacked the mental capacity to work as US Secretary of State. Report informs that US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page, responding to criticism from former Secretary of State Tillerson.

    “Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!”- Trump wrote.

    In March, US President, Trump announced that he decided to dismiss the Secretary of State Tillerson and offered to appoint Director of the CIA Mike Pompeo on this position.

