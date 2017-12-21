Trump threatens to countries voting against his position on Jerusalem

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to cut off US funding to countries that support a resolution criticizing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“For all these nations, they take our money and then vote against us. They take hundreds of millions of dollars, even billions of dollars and then they vote against us,” Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting in Washington with Haley sitting nearby. “We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us.”

“We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” he said, alluding to US aid.

The president strongly supported US Ambassador Nikki Haley who said Tuesday that the United States “will be taking names” of countries that vote in favor of a General Assembly resolution Thursday declaring that Jerusalem’s status can be changed only by direct Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

An emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly on the status of Jerusalem will be held on Thursday, December 21.

On Monday, the United States vetoed a Security Council resolution condemning Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which was supported by 14 Security Council members. After that, Palestine made a request for a special session of the UN General Assembly on this issue. In early December, US President Donald Trump announced a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move US embassy there. This decision was condemned by many world leaders, including Islamic countries.