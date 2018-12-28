Trump threatens to completely close southern border of US

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump does not rule out the full closure of the southern border of the United States, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

“We will be forced to close Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!” Trump has tweeted.

Several US federal agencies partially suspended their activity (entering the so-called 'shutdown' mode) on December 22 after the Congress failed to agree the new budget.

US President Donald Trump does not intend to sign the budget unless it includes AZN 5 bn to fund the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico, while democrats are not ready to support the document envisaging such costs.

The US congress is expected to get back to the budget revision on January 3.