    Trump threatens partners to pull out of NATO

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump has threatened partners to pull out of NATO. Report informs, German Agency dpa reported with reference to their own sources at the summit.

    "If the Alliance partners will not immediately send to the defense 2% of GDP, the Americans will handle the matters in accordance with their own interests," - said Trump at the NATO summit in Brussels.

    German side refused at the summit to increase defense spending to such extent required by Washington. Until 2024, the German government plans to increase them to 1.5% of GDP.

