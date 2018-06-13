Trump: There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque

Baku. 13 June.REPORT. AZ/ There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Report informs citing the RT, President of US Donald Trump wrote in Twitter, Report informs.

“There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future”, wrote president.

According to him, former president of US, Barack Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem.

“No longer - sleep well tonight”, summarized Trump.