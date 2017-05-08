Trump suspects former acting US Attorney General in leakage of secret data in media

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump said that the former acting US Attorney General and Attorney General Sally Yates could have been involved in the White House's secret information leakage in the media.

Report informs, Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

“Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council”, Trump has twitted.

S. Yates was dismissed in January 2017 after she barred the lawyers of the Justice Ministry from taking measures to protect the Trump migration order.