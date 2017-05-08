 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump suspects former acting US Attorney General in leakage of secret data in media

    “Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into newspapers”

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump said that the former acting US Attorney General and Attorney General Sally Yates could have been involved in the White House's secret information leakage in the media.

    Report informs, Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

    “Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council”, Trump has twitted.

    S. Yates was dismissed in January 2017 after she barred the lawyers of the Justice Ministry from taking measures to protect the Trump migration order.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi