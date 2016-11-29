Trump suggests jail or loss of citizenship for burning US flag

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ US President-elect Donald Trump suggested Tuesday morning that those who burn the American flag should have their citizenship revoked or be jailed.

Report informs, Trump wrote in his Twitter account.

"Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!", Trump posted.

Earlier, the protesters in Atlanta burned US flag in front of the Legislative Assembly of the state of Georgia after a three-hour demonstration against the election of a Republican president.