Trump administration files a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank

US President Donald Trump and his family have filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and capital One, Report informs citing BBC News.

As noted they are seeking to stop the financial firms from complying with subpoenas from congressional committees.

Deutsche Bank, in particular, was among the organizations, from which the committees of US House of Representatives requested information about Trump.

US President's family intends to block these requests, which, in their opinion, have no legal force, through the court.

