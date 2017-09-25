Trump slaps travel restrictions on three more countries

© Report

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump slapped new travel restrictions on citizens from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, expanding to eight the list of countries covered by his original travel bans that have been derided by critics and challenged in court.

Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia were left on the list of affected countries in a new proclamation issued by the president. The latest version, which will be indefinite, takes full effect on Oct. 18. The blacklist will also include Iran, Yemen, Libya, Syria and Somalia, while Sudan has been removed from the list.

Restrictions will be toughened and distributed, including to those citizens of these countries who have a proven connection with the inhabitants of the USA. At the same time, for citizens of seven countries entry with immigrant and nonimmigrant visas frozen.