    Trump sends oral message to Kim Jong-un

    Korean Central Television: US President has new proposal© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump, through Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, sent an oral message to Kim Jong-un and announced a new proposal. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was reported by the Korean Central Television (KCTV).

    “Supreme Leader listened to the verbal message of President Trump, expressed his gratitude and appreciated that the president has a new proposal and he shows a deep interest in solving problems through dialogue, takes an active position towards the Korean-American summit”, - KCTV quoted.

