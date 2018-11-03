Trump Says U.S. Open to New Iran Deal as Sanctions Set to Return

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ / President Donald Trump said the U.S. remains open to reaching a comprehensive deal with Iran that blocks its nuclear-weapons program, just days before sanctions on the country’s energy and shipping sectors kick back in. Report, citing informs citing TASS that the due statement by US President Donald Trump on introduction of a new wave of sanctions against Iran to be scheduled for November 5.

“The United States remains open to reaching a new, more comprehensive deal with Iran that forever blocks its path to a nuclear weapon, addresses the entire range of its malign actions, and is worthy of the Iranian people,” Trump said in the statement.

“Our objective is to force the regime into a clear choice,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House on Friday evening, referencing the resumption of sanctions on Monday. “Either abandon its destructive behavior or continue down the path toward economic disaster.”