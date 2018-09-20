Trump says this was 'worst single mistake in U.S. history'

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The decision to launch attacks on the Middle East was the "worst single" mistake in U.S. history, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Hill.TV, according to Report.

"And by the way the worst single mistake ever made in the history of our country -- going into the Middle East, by President Bush. Obama may have gotten 'em out wrong, but going in is to me the biggest single mistake made in the history of our country," Trump said.

"We spent $7 trillion dollars in the Middle East," he continued. "Now if you wanna fix a window some place they say, "oh gee, let's not do it. Seven trillion, and millions of lives -- you know, 'cause I like to count both sides. Millions of lives."