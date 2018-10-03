Trump: Saudi Arabia might not be there for two weeks without us

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump called on Saudi Arabian king Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to increase the kingdom’s defense spending and not to rely solely on Washington’s help.

Report informs citing the Interfax that Trump made the due statement speaking to his supporters in Mississippi.

"We protect Saudi Arabia. Would you say they're rich? And I love the king, King Salman. But I said 'King - we're protecting you - you might not be there for two weeks without us - you have to pay for your military," the president said to cheers at the rally.

He did not specify when he had the conversation with the Saudi king.

According to the White House, last time Trump had a telephone conversation with the king of Saudi Arabia on September 29.