Trump’s son-in-law stripped of access to top secrets

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Jared Kushner, who has worn dueling hats for more than a year as US President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, has been stripped of his access to the nation's top secrets, officials said Tuesday after his security clearance was downgraded.

Report informs citing the CNN, the corresponding decision was made by White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump.

Kushner is accepting the decision about his security clearance and "will not ask for special permission" from the President, one person familiar with the situation says.

Notably, earlier, the Washington Post wrote that Kushner had established contacts with foreign officials, but did not disclose it publicly. In addition, according to some reports, US President's son in law was discussed in abroad as a manipulation tool.