Trump's shuffling of National Security Council continues

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy national security adviser Kathleen “K.T.” McFarland is leaving the White House, a senior administration official said Sunday, the latest in a series of changes in the Trump administration’s National Security Council.

Report informs citing the Voice of America, McFarland, a former national security analyst for Fox News, has been offered the job of ambassador to Singapore, the official said. The official said she had wanted the Singapore job and denied she was being pushed out, adding, “It’s a promotion.”

Notably, in February, after the scandal surrounding secret negotiations with Russia, Michael Flynn was dismissed from the post of national security adviser.

Now, according to analysts, the successor to Flynn, General Herbert McMaster, is reorganizing the National Security Council.