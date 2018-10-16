Trump’s re-election campaign raises $100 million

© Reuters

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump has already raised more than $100 million for the election campaign in 2020, the Federal Election Commission said.

Report informs citing CNN that for July-August this year, the head of state collected funds for joint efforts with the Republican National Committee, which uses that money to help congressional candidates.

The total amount of funds raised for the election campaign reached $106 million. It is noted that 98% of donors donated no more than $200.