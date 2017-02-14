 Top
    Trump's new acting national security adviser named

    Former adviser Michael Flynn resigned

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Retired General Keith Kellogg, who has been the chief of staff at the National Security Council, has been named acting national security adviser. Report informs referring to Reuters.

    President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned on Monday night in the midst of a raging controversy about his contacts with Russian officials before Trump took office.

    In his statement Flynn told that he provided incomplete information to vice-president Mike Pence about his contacts with Kislyak. 

