Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn quits

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has resigned, Report informs citing BBC.

Mr Flynn is alleged to have discussed US sanctions with the Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak several times in December.

Earlier, Fox News reported that Flynn apologized to vice president Mike Pence for incorrectly informing the administration about his contacts with Kislyak.

In his letter of resignation, Mr Flynn said he had "inadvertently briefed the vice-president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador".

Earlier, US media reported that the Justice Department had warned the White House about the contacts late last month.

They said that Mr Flynn might be vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

Mr Flynn is known to have spoken with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak several times by phone in December.

The Logan Act bans unauthorized citizens to negotiate with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States.

The Act was passed in 1798 (entered into force a year later). It was intended to prevent the undermining of the government's position. Violation of the Logan Act is a felony. No person has ever been prosecuted for alleged violations of the act.