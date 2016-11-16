Trump's ex wife wants to be ambassador

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ex-wife of newly-elected president of US Donald Trump, Ivana Trump wants to be an ambassador to the Czech Republic. Report informs she said an interview to the New York Post.

"I am from Czech Republic. I speak the language. Everybody knows me. I have written three books, and they were translated in 40 countries in 25 languages,” she said.

I will help Donald Trump till January 20, 2017. I have three children - Ivanka, Donald, Eric and my son in law Jared Kushner are in his temporary team. Our daughter Ivanka Trump will not take an official position in White House. She will deal with the works of her father's company."