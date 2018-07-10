Trump's driver sues Trump Organization, for unpaid overtime

© Don Himsel/Reuters

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump’s personal driver of over 25 years is suing the Trump Organization for more than 3,000 hours of unpaid overtime over the last six years, Report informs citing the CNBC. During that time, the suit alleges, Cintron received a base salary but was never paid — as legally required — overtime pay at a rate of 1½ times his regular hourly rate for hours worked in excess of 40 hours per week.

The driver also complained that his salary was not raised since 2010. Currently, Cintron is trying to achieve justice through the court.