    Trump's boast draws laughter during his United Nations General Assembly speech

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump’s speech at the meeting of UN General Assembly meeting caused laughter in the hall. Report informs that when Trump talked about how things change in US since his arrival in the White house and its administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country”, his claim was met with laughter.

    "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," Trump said wryly, scoring the loudest response from the crowd of global representatives.

