Trump's approval rating fell to historic low

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Public approval of President Donald Trump has dropped to its lowest level since his inauguration, Report informs citing the Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday, after Trump was accused of mishandling classified information and meddling with an FBI investigation.

The May 14-18 opinion poll found that 38 percent of adults approved of Trump while 56 percent disapproved. The remaining 6 percent had "mixed feelings."

According to sociologists, only 14% of respondents who called themselves democrats said they supported Trump, while 77% who called themselves Republicans supported president.