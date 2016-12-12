Trump's adviser comments on possibility of appointment of ExxonMobil CEO for Secretary of State

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ If Donald Trump nominates ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state it can put an end to tensions in relations with Russia.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Trump's foreign policy adviser Carter Page said.

According to him, US foreign policy can significantly improve.

Notably, NBC channel early told that Donald Trump has nominated head of country's largest oil company "ExxonMobil" as US Secretary of State.

In his interview with "Fox News" Donald Trump praised R. Tillerson, but didn't say about appointment of the Secretary of State. D. Trump said he is very close to make an appointment.

In addition, along with R. Tillerson former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, the former permanent representative to the United Nations, John Bolton, Senator Bob Korker and others are among the candidates for the post of US secretary of state.