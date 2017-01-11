Donald Trump: Russia never tried to use leverage over me

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has never tried to use leverage over me.

Report informs, US President-elect Donald Trump said commenting on the media reports that Russia has compromising information on him.

"I have nothing to do with Russia - no deals, no loans, no nothing!", Trump said.

According to the foreign media reports, Russia has the dirt on the President-elect of the USA Donald Trump. Information about this was provided by the US National Intelligence that was attached to the report of the Russian intervention in the presidential election as separate note.

The Kremlin also said that such information is "absolute nonsense and fabrication."