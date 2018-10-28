Trump refuses to attend public holiday in India

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump refused an invitation to visit India as the main guest at the celebration of the Republic Day, which will be held on January 26, 2019. Report informs that NDTV channel reported citing to sources.

According to sources of the channel, US officials have repeatedly pointed out that Trump will not come to India in January over the past few weeks, as the President should appeal "on the situation of the country” in the winter.

NDTV also added that the information about Trump’s refusal to attend the holiday appeared on the background of geopolitical differences between India and the United States. For example, the situation can be related on Iranian oil, which India does not intend to give up, despite the anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the United States. It is noted that Washington reacts negatively to this position.

In early October, India signed a contract on purchase of Russian s-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The total amount of the transaction exceeded $5 billion.

Earlier, the US warned Turkey about the consequences in the case of the deployment of the S-400.