Press: Trump refuses to allocate assistance disloyal to US

US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of redistributing aid to other states in favor of those who support Washington’s policies, however disloyal may even be denied the allocation of funds, Report informs citing the Politico.

One reason is the desire of US to acquire new allies amid growing competition with Russia and China for geopolitical influence. The publication notes that this would violate the unspoken principle of assistance for humanitarian rather than political reasons.

According to the plan, Washington will cease to help countries that do not share its approaches in the international arena and equal, for example, China. This may affect a number of states in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Meanwhile, clear criteria for "loyalty" are not indicated in the plan, although Trump and his entourage have repeatedly said that the determining factor could be a solidarity vote in international organizations, especially in the UN.