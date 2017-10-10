Trump proposes IQ tests face-off with Tillerson

© AP Photo

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump proposed an “IQ tests” face-off with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after the nation’s top diplomat reportedly used not flattering expression against president and disparaged his grasp on foreign policy.

Report informs, in an interview with Forbes magazine published Tuesday, Trump fired a shot at Tillerson over the “moron” revelation, first reported by NBC News and confirmed by several other news organizations, including The Washington Post.

“I think it’s fake news,” Trump said, “but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win".