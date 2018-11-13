 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump preparing to remove Kirstjen Nielsen as Homeland Security Secretary

    Baku. 13 Nov. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump intends to remove Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Report informs citing Washington Post.

    According to the publication, Nielsen will leave the administration "in the coming weeks".

    It is noted that the president has grumbled for months about what he views as Nielsen’s lackluster performance on immigration enforcement and is believed to be looking for a replacement who will implement his policy ideas with more alacrity.

    According to the newspaper, Trump has told White House officials that he has begun contemplating replacements for Nielsen. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi