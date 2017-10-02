Trump postpones trip to Puerto-Rico due to Las Vegas shooting

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump postponed his trip to Puerto Rico due to mass shooting near casino in Las Vegas, Report informs referring to the Guardian.

D.Trump offered his condolences to families and relatives of people killed near casino in Las Vegas.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”, Trump posted on Twitter.

As a result of opening fire on attendees of the festival in Las Vegas, more than 50 people killed, up to 200 injured. The suspect , 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was neutralized by police forces.