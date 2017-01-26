Trump plans to cut UN funding by 40%

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Trump administration is preparing executive orders that would clear the way to drastically reduce the United States’ role in the United Nations and other international organizations, as well as begin a process to review and potentially abrogate certain forms of multilateral treaties.

Report informs citing the New York Times, the order calls for then enacting “at least a 40 percent overall decrease” in remaining United States funding toward international organizations.

The first of the two draft orders, titled “Auditing and Reducing U.S. Funding of International Organizations” and obtained by The New York Times, calls for terminating funding for any United Nations agency or other international body that meets any one of several criteria.

Those criteria include organizations that give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization, or support programs that fund abortion or any activity that circumvents sanctions against Iran or North Korea.

Notably, in early January 2017, the UN Secretary General António Guterres had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump on bilateral relations.