Trump Organization ends licensing deals for projects in several countries

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Trump Organization’s announcement that it’s ending licensing deals for number of projects including in Azerbaijan suggests it is moving to fend off wide concerns about conflicts of interest in advance of Inauguration Day.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at TheTrump Organization Alan Garten said the moves are “housecleaning”, and the organization is “assessing the future of various transactions”.

US President-Elect Donald Trump had promised to hold a news conference on Thursday to announce a full plan for separating himself from his businesses and give them to his children.

Bloomberg notes, any of Trump’s properties across more than 20 countries, if they remain in his family’s control, could be seen to influence his policies toward those countries.

Notably, in 2015 construction of Trump Tower building was completed in Baku .