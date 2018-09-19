Trump on agreement between DPRK and South Korea: very exiting!

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump has commented on the agreements reached during the third inter-Korean summit agreement. Report informs that according to him, the joint decisions taken by the leaders of the DPRK leader Kim Jong UN and South Korean President Moon Jae-in seem quite exciting.

" Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!", the US President wrote in his Twitter page.