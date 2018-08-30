Trump offers to reduce cost of military exercises of US and South Korea

© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ / At present there is no need to spend a large amount of money" on the military exercises of the United States and South Korea. Report informs, the President of the United States Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

Trump considered that relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong UN are currently "warm" and therefore there is no need to spend on joint military exercises of the US and South Korea.

"Nevertheless, the President [of the United States] can resume joint exercises with South Korea and Japan, if he considers necessary," - the statement said.