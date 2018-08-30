 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump offers to reduce cost of military exercises of US and South Korea

    US President considers, at present relations with North Korean leader are warm and there is no need for spending© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ / At present there is no need to spend a large amount of money" on the military exercises of the United States and South Korea. Report informs, the President of the United States Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

    Trump considered that relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong UN are currently "warm" and therefore there is no need to spend on joint military exercises of the US and South Korea.

    "Nevertheless, the President [of the United States] can resume joint exercises with South Korea and Japan, if he considers necessary," - the statement said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi