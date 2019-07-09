Trump: No longer deal with UK Ambassador

Washington will no longer deal with British Ambassador Kim Darroch against the background of a scandal with a media leak of his memorandums with sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump.

Report informs Donald Trump has wrote on his Twitter page.

“We will no longer deal with him”, - Trump said.

“I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister”, - Trump noted.