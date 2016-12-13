Trump picks new US Secretary of State

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ United States newly elected president Donald Trump chose the head of oil giant ExxonMobil Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.

Report informs, referring to CBS News, confirmation process could get heated due to Tillerson's relationship with Russia's president and Moscow's reported role in U.S. election.

Notably, Rex Tillerson, 64-year-old executive is the head of the largest oil company in the world. It operates in dozens of countries -- including Russia, which has sparked controversy recently for the Kremlin’s alleged involvement in the U.S. elections -- and has oil and natural gas interests on six continents.

Tillerson began his career at Exxon in 1975 as an engineer.