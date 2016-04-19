 Top
    Trump mixes up 9/11 and 7/11 in NY Gaffe

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump mixed up his numbers on Monday, accidentally referring to the 9/11 terrorist attacks as taking place on 7/11.

    Report informs referring to the Huffington Post.

    This misspeak, which took place at a campaign event in Buffalo, was captured in a Vine shared by BuzzFeed’s Brandon Wall.

    Trump was campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s New York primary about “New York values” a term rival Ted Cruz had used derisively earlier this year.

    “I was down there and I watched our police and our firemen, down on 7-11, down at the World Trade Center, right after it came down,” Trump said. “And I saw the greatest people I’ve ever seen in action.”

