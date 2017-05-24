Donald Trump met with Pope Francis

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump has arrived in the Vatican, where he has held talks with Pope Francis, Report informs citing the Reuters.

At the airport Trump was welcomed by the guard of honor of the Swiss guard of the Vatican.

Accompanied by the Prefect of the Papal House of Archbishop Georg Genswein, Trump proceeded to the papal palace. Pope Francis met the guest at the doorstep of his office. US President greeted him, calling it a "great honor" to have an opportunity to talk with the pontiff.

The meeting lasted a little over 30 minutes.

Pope Francis repeatedly criticized Trump during the election campaign. In particular, he stated that "the desire to build walls instead of bridges does not fit a Christian", hinting at the promises of a billionaire to build a fence on the border with Mexico. In response, Trump called the Pope's statement shameful and remarked: "If the Vatican is attacked by the Islamic state, the Pope will pray with all his heart that Donald Trump to be elected president."