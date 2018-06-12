Trump: Meeting with Kim Jong-UN was better than expected

© Evan Vucci/ AP

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ / "The meeting with Kim Jong-UN went better than anyone could have expected." Report informs referring to the TV channel ABC, President of the United States Donald Trump reported.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN once again went to the journalists during a walk after a working lunch.

According to Trump, the meeting went "really well". He stressed that great progress had been made.

The US President also added that the leaders are going to sign a document following the summit.