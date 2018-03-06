Trump may attend opening of US mision in Jerusalem

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump said he may attend the opening of a controversial new US embassy in Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump said a US embassy in Jerusalem will cost $ 250,000 in a meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday - not the $1 billion he says his staff estimated - but his remarks created confusion.

Notably, Israeli Transport and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said the US embassy will be relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14, the day of Israeli Declaration of Independence.