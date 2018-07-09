Trump: It’s unacceptable that US spends far more on NATO than other countries

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ / " The United States spends far more on NATO than any other country. This is unfair and unacceptable."

Report informs, President of the United States, Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

Trump noted that NATO brings much more benefit to Europe than the US.

"While these countries have been increasing their contributions since I took office, they must do much more. Germany is at 1%, the U.S. is at 4%, and NATO benefits Europe far more than it does the U.S. By some accounts, the U.S. is paying for 90% of NATO, with many countries nowhere close to their 2% commitment. On top of this the European Union has a Trade Surplus of $151 Million with the U.S., with big Trade Barriers on U.S. goods. No!"- Trump wrote.