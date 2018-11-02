Trump intends to harden policy of granting asylum for migrants in US

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ / A new plan to grant asylum for migrants in the United States may be adopted by Executive order next week.

Report informs citing Interfax that the due statement made by American President Donald Trump speaking to reporters in White house.

"In accordance with this plan, foreigners will no longer receive free passage to the country illegally, filing baseless applications in search for asylum," Trump said.

He explained that according to the plan, applications for asylum can now be submitted only at places of entry into the United States.

The President noted that his plan would be"fully legitimate". According to him, any asylum-seekers caught illegally crossing the border will be held in tents and will not be released until trial.

"We are building a huge number of tents and will keep them in tents," Trump added.

According to him," widespread abuse "of the American asylum system is a" mockery " of the immigration system of the States.