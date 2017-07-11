Trump intends to ensure right to host Olympic Games for US

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump spoke about his administration's efforts in the struggle for the right to host Olympic Games in the country.

Report informsç D. Trump wrote on his page on Twitter.

"We are working hard to achieve right to host Olympic Games (Los Angeles) for the US. Follow the news!", Trump wrote.

Notably, Paris and Los Angeles claim to hold 33rd Summer Olympic Games in 2024.

The United States have hosted Olympics eight times, four times in winter and four in summer. The last Winter Games took place in the country in 2002.