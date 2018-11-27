Trump: I'm a politician, and it's unbearable

Baku. 27 Nov. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump said that he "does not tolerate" a political role during his speech to supporters in Mississippi, Report informs citing Daily Express.

During his speech, the President noted that for decades 'Washington politicians allowed foreign countries to plunder our jobs shut all our factories and decimate our industries.'

“I’ve been talking about it for 20 years - when I was in the private sector.

“I can’t believe I am not in the private sector.

“Now they call me a politician."