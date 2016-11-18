Trump held his first foreign meeting - PHOTO

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Newly elected president of United States Donald Trump had his first meeting with foreign leader.

Report informs referring to Reuters, he met with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in New York.

Details of the meeting haven’t been unveiled.

According to information, Shinzo Abe told reporters, they can build trustworthy relations with President-elect: “We agreed to meet again when our schedules allow. I am now confident that President-elect Trump is a trustworthy leader”.

Notably, during his election campaign, Donald Trump said that Japan has to spend more money to upkeep of US troops in Japan, which ensure security of the country.