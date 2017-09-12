Trump extends US state of emergency amid terrorist attacks

© Foto: Global Look Press

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump decided to extend the state of emergency for another year, which was introduced in the country because of the terrorist attacks.

Report informs, says the statement of the president released by the White House.

"I sent a notice in which I confirm the extension of the state of emergency announced on September 14, 2001, for the year " statement reads.

As reported by the Federal News Agency, the state of emergency continues every year after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

On Monday, a ceremony was held in U.S. in memory of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.