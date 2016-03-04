​Trump does not intend to become an independent candidate for US president

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Republican Donald Trump said he intends to go to the US presidential election like a party presenter, not an independent candidate. Report informs, this was stated by Trump in his interview to Fox News.

"I'm not going to go as an independent candidate. I like the Republican Party, I have brought millions of people there." - the billionaire said at the conclusion of pre-election TV debate in Michigan, where primaries will be held soon.

Trump is confident that only him, and not his competitors in the Republican presidential race, can beat Hillary Clinton, who is considered the main contender for the US presidency from the Democratic Party. "I think the best option to win is so I go to the polls as a Republican candidate I will beat Clinton. Others cannot do it." - he said.