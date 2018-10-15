Trump discusses Khashoggi case with Saudi king

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump has discussed the case of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi with the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and is sending Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to Riyadh to clarify the situation, Report informs referring to Trump's Twitter page.

“Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen.' He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King!” Trump tweeted.

Notably, the Saudi ambassador was earlier summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the disappearance of the Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi at the consulate of the Saudi Arabia, The Saudi diplomat was demanded to authorize the search by the Turkish law enforcement bodies. The Saudi side allowed Turkish investigators to inspect the premises of the Kingdom’s Consulate General, visited by the journalist.

Earlier it became known that the moment of the murder and the interrogation of missing Jamal Khashoggi was recorded by his Apple Watch.