© AP

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Government of Iran can expect a collapse because of the actions of the administration of US president.

Report informs, the American leader Donald Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"When I came here, there was a question of when they (Iranians. — ed.) will prevail in the Middle East. Now it's a question whether they will survive. A big difference in a year and a half," Trump said.